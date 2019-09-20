Guest Book View Sign Service Information Obert Funeral Home - Chipley 1556 Brickyard Road Chipley , FL 32428 (850)-638-2122 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM New Smyrna Assembly of God Bonifay , FL View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM New Smyrna Assembly of God Bonifay , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On Wednesday, September 18, 2019, Charles Fredrick Tadlock, loving husband, father and papa, finished well at the age of 76, surrounded by his family. Charles' journey began on February 15, 1943. He was born to the proud parents, Monroe and Joyce Tadlock. On February 1, 1964, he married the love of his life, Betty Steverson. Together, they raised two daughters, Kim and Kathy, and one son, Michael. Charles joined the Army National Guard while in high school and served two years before enlisting in the United States Army in May of 1964. For 19 years he faithfully served his country in the Signal Corp and as a Land Combat Support Missile System Repair Technician. On November 30, 1983, Charles retired from his military career. Following his service, he attended Chipola Junior College and received his AA degree in Electronics. He then taught electronics at Chipola Junior College until his health required retirement. Charles was a faithful member of New Smyrna Assembly of God where he served in previous years as a Deacon. He was also a proud member of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans.



He was preceded in death by his parents: Monroe and Joyce Tadlock; daughter: Kimberly Lynne Tadlock Aycock; two brothers: James Clifton Tadlock and Ewell Lee Tadlock; great granddaughter: Maely Laine White.



He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Betty S. Tadlock of Bonifay, Florida; one daughter: Kathy Walsingham and husband Randall of Cibolo, Texas; one son: Michael Tadlock and wife Amy of Ponce de Leon, Florida; son-in-law: Kinnon Aycock of Chipley, Florida; nine grandchildren: Kinnon Aycock, Kristy Speights and husband Eric, Wesley Burnham, Justin Burnham and wife Miranda, Kassidy Walsingham, Kaylee Walsingham, Nathaneal Aycock, Hayden Tadlock, Hannah Tadlock; five great grandchildren: Noah Hall, Keelee Burnham, Mya White, Aubrey Mae Burnham, Isabella Lynne Burnham; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, loved ones and extended family.



Funeral services were held at 10A.M. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at New Smyrna Assembly of God in Bonifay, Florida with Rev. Michael Tadlock, Rev. Juno Douglas and Rev. Mike White officiating. Interment followed in New Smyrna Assembly of God Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing. The family received friends for visitation from 6-8P.M. Friday, September 20, 2019 at New Smyrna Assembly of God in Bonifay, Florida.

