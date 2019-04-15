Cornelia Elizabeth Cooper, 57 of Bonifay, Florida died on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at her family's home in Caryville, Florida. She was born Saturday, February 10, 1962 in Bartow, Florida.
She is preceded in death by her father, L.C. Cooper and sisters, Sheila Ramsey, Debra Harcus, Margaret Riley.
Surviving is her mother, Betty Jean Strickland Cooper of Bonifay, FL, son, Jonathan Bartle and girlfriend Kristin Riley of Bonifay, FL, daughter, Delilah Rowley and husband Richard of Bonifay, FL, brother, Michael Cooper and wife Carol, sister, Lori Ellis; 3 grand children, Haylee Weeks and Constance Bartle both of Sneads, FL and Cameron Gentis of Caryville, FL along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorialization was by cremation with Sims Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
