Daniel Wayne Broome, 74 of Fountain, FL formerly of Marianna, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his residence.
Wayne was born in Jackson County, Florida on July 18, 1945 to the late Daniel Hubert Broome and Nora Pettis Broome. A U. S. Army Veteran, Wayne worked as an insurance agent for many years. He was an active member of Fountain's Victory Tabernacle where he was Men's Minister. Wayne truly loved his family enjoying every moment with them all especially the grandchildren. He loved to cook for them and was known as the best biscuit maker.
Predeceased by his parents and one brother Larry Broome.
Survived by his beloved wife Dianne Broome; seven children Greg (Christie) Broome, Wade (Lisa) Broome, Michael (April) Broome, Marianna, FL, Gregory (Christina) McGhee, II, Sale City, GA, Renae (Jimmy) Hester, Kim (Jeff) Sherrer, Donalsonville, GA, Amber (Travis) Stone, Baconton, GA; four brothers Rev. John (Betty) Broome, Marianna, FL, Arnold (Barbara) Broome, Seneca, SC, Elwin (Jean) Broome, Rev. Terry (Betty) Broome, Marianna, FL; sixteen grandchildren, two great grandchildren and two fur-babies Bella and Molly.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Lovewood Church Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.
In lieu of flowers family request memorials be made to Fountain's Victory Tabernacle 1896 Mt. Cello Road Marianna, FL 32448
A Celebration of His Life will be at a later date once the Covid-19 has passed.
Expressions of remembrances and sympathy can be made at http://www.jamesandlipford.com
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Apr. 8, 2020