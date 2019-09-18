Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Martin Greer. View Sign Service Information Peel Funeral Home 301 East Evans Avenue Bonifay , FL 32425 (850)-547-4144 Send Flowers Obituary

David Martin Greer walked on from this world to the next on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at his home in Vernon, Florida, surrounded by the spirit of love. He was 70. Mr. Greer loved the natural world and the beauty to be found in earth and sky. He enjoyed astronomy, reading science fiction, raising a garden to feed his family, and fishing and swimming in the rivers, lakes, bays and gulf of his native North Florida. Drafted in the military at age 19, Mr. Greer served his country for two years on the Swiss and Russian borders during the Vietnam conflict. Mr. Greer was a member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Local 199 for more than 30 years and took great pleasure in passing the knowledge of his trade on to a new generation of apprentices.



Mr. Greer was preceded in death by his brother, Ernest Wiseman Greer, Jr.; his father and mother, Ernest Wiseman Greer and Thetis Peterson Greer; and several angel grandchildren.



Surviving is his wife of 45 years, Sandra Bailey Greer; son David Martin Greer and wife Raquel Tan Greer; daughter Soni "Effie" Greer and wife Beth White; brothers Joseph Greer, Michael Greer and wife Jeannie Greer; sisters Mary Greene and husband Hank Greene, Phyllis Greer, and Jennifer Greer; grandchildren Derek, Dylan, David, Drew, and Danielle; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



A celebration of his life was held Saturday, September 18, 2019, with Rev. Ernie Grey officiating at Peel Funeral Home in Bonifay, Florida. Visitation with the family was at 2pm, and the service followed at 3pm. David Martin Greer walked on from this world to the next on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at his home in Vernon, Florida, surrounded by the spirit of love. He was 70. Mr. Greer loved the natural world and the beauty to be found in earth and sky. He enjoyed astronomy, reading science fiction, raising a garden to feed his family, and fishing and swimming in the rivers, lakes, bays and gulf of his native North Florida. Drafted in the military at age 19, Mr. Greer served his country for two years on the Swiss and Russian borders during the Vietnam conflict. Mr. Greer was a member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Local 199 for more than 30 years and took great pleasure in passing the knowledge of his trade on to a new generation of apprentices.Mr. Greer was preceded in death by his brother, Ernest Wiseman Greer, Jr.; his father and mother, Ernest Wiseman Greer and Thetis Peterson Greer; and several angel grandchildren.Surviving is his wife of 45 years, Sandra Bailey Greer; son David Martin Greer and wife Raquel Tan Greer; daughter Soni "Effie" Greer and wife Beth White; brothers Joseph Greer, Michael Greer and wife Jeannie Greer; sisters Mary Greene and husband Hank Greene, Phyllis Greer, and Jennifer Greer; grandchildren Derek, Dylan, David, Drew, and Danielle; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.A celebration of his life was held Saturday, September 18, 2019, with Rev. Ernie Grey officiating at Peel Funeral Home in Bonifay, Florida. Visitation with the family was at 2pm, and the service followed at 3pm. Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Sept. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Washington County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close