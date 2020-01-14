Debra Jean Bass (1960 - 2020)
Service Information
Clary-Glenn Funeral Home - Defuniak Springs
230 Park Ave.
Defuniak Springs, FL
32435
(850)-892-2511
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Clary-Glenn Funeral Home - Defuniak Springs
230 Park Ave.
Defuniak Springs, FL 32435
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Clary-Glenn Funeral Home - Defuniak Springs
230 Park Ave.
Defuniak Springs, FL 32435
View Map
Obituary
Mrs. Debra Jean Bass, age 59, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. She was born June 17, 1960 in Madison, Florida to Joe Dean and Helen Reaves Agner.

Mrs. Bass was a resident of Red Bay, Florida. She was a Christian by faith. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She worked as a deckhand engineer in the Oil Field Industry. She was a very talented carpenter, having built her own house. She enjoyed canning and was a very talented cook.

Mrs. Bass was preceded in death by her father and mother.

Mrs. Bass is survived by her husband of 39 years, Stan Bass; son Jacob Quinn Bass both of Red Bay, Florida; brother J.D Agner Jr. and wife Alma of Madison, Florida; sisters Joan Phillips and husband Simmie, June Hart and husband Benny both of Tallahassee, Florida, and Jerri Bennight and husband Doug of Crawfordville, Florida; three grandchildren Brooklyn Paige Bass, Aubrey Lee Bass, and Skyla Jean Bass.

A time of visitation was held from 10 a.m. ~ 11 a.m., Monday, Jan 20, 2020 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435. Funeral service was held at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home. Flowers are being accepted. You may view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guest book at www.clary-glenn.com. Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Jan. 22, 2020
