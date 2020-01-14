Mrs. Debra Jean Bass, age 59, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. She was born June 17, 1960 in Madison, Florida to Joe Dean and Helen Reaves Agner.
Mrs. Bass was a resident of Red Bay, Florida. She was a Christian by faith. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She worked as a deckhand engineer in the Oil Field Industry. She was a very talented carpenter, having built her own house. She enjoyed canning and was a very talented cook.
Mrs. Bass was preceded in death by her father and mother.
Mrs. Bass is survived by her husband of 39 years, Stan Bass; son Jacob Quinn Bass both of Red Bay, Florida; brother J.D Agner Jr. and wife Alma of Madison, Florida; sisters Joan Phillips and husband Simmie, June Hart and husband Benny both of Tallahassee, Florida, and Jerri Bennight and husband Doug of Crawfordville, Florida; three grandchildren Brooklyn Paige Bass, Aubrey Lee Bass, and Skyla Jean Bass.
A time of visitation was held from 10 a.m. ~ 11 a.m., Monday, Jan 20, 2020 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435. Funeral service was held at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home. Flowers are being accepted. You may view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guest book at www.clary-glenn.com. Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Jan. 22, 2020