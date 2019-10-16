Delora Ann Haddan (1944 - 2019)
Service Information
Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory
1068 Main St.
Chipley, FL
32428
(850)-638-4010
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Wausau First Assembly of God
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Wausau First Assembly of God
Obituary
Delora Ann Haddan, age 75, passed from this life Oct. 14, 2019 at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Panama City, FL. She was born in Chipley, FL on Aug. 8, 1944 to Willis and Nettie (Toole) Smith.

Delora is preceded in death by her parents, her two sisters; Dorothy Worthington and Margaret Hicks.

She is survived by her husband; Paul Haddan, her sons; Stuart Haddan and Natalie, Jason Haddan and Wendi, her brother; Wallace Smith, 3 sisters; Mary Dornan, Debbie Williams, and Virginia Bagdonas, and two grandchildren; Cara Ann Haddan and Caleb Haddan.

Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at Wausau First Assembly of God with Rev. Danny Burns and Rev. Danny Jackson officiating. Interment followed in the Piney Grove Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service. Friends and family may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Oct. 23, 2019
