Don D. Still, age 73 of Chipley, passed from this life on March 28, 2020 at his residence.



Don was born on Sept. 15, 1946 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Alfred and Elise Bell Still. He was a tireless worker, and retired from both the Navy Exchange and Walmart. He had lived in Florida Panhandle since coming from Jacksonville in 2002, and was also the president of the Florida State Bowling Association. Don loved animals, especially his cat Tigger and his Maltese Pumpkin.



He was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother: John Still; multiple other siblings.



He is survived by his son: Jay Gordon Still of Crossville, Tennessee; loving companion: Yvonne Richter of Chipley, Florida; brother: Jody Still of Jacksonville, Florida; sister in law: Gisa Still of Jacksonville, Florida; stepchildren: David Kulish of Jacksonville, Florida, Angie Stoyak of Bonifay, Florida; grandchildren: William and Travis Kulish.



Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.