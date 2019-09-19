Mr. Donald Jefferson Rushing, age 76, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He was born in DeFuniak Springs, Florida on May 11, 1943 to Esker and Daisy Burch Rushing. Mr. Rushing was a resident of Walton County, Florida. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam Conflict having served two tours of duty in Vietnam serving his country in the United States Navy. Receiving the National Defense Service medal, Vietnam Service medal with three bronze stars, and Republic of Vietnam Campaign medal with service. He worked as a maintenance supervisor at Fort Rucker for 20 years before retiring. He enjoyed gardening and fishing, he coached softball for several years and he also enjoyed telling stories.
Mr. Rushing is preceded in death by his father and mother; wife Linda Rushing of 30 years; brothers, Theopolis Rushing, Theodore Rushing, Thedwell Rushing, Albert Rushing; sisters, Willie Pearl Hare, Frances Spence, and Lily Smith.
Mr. Rushing is survived by son, William Tyler Rushing of Ponce De Leon, Florida; daughter, Andrea F. Patten, husband Steven of Northport, Alabama; sisters, Lena Godwin, husband, Charles of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, Alice Corbin of Ponce De Leon Florida; grandchildren Aidan Patten, Bryce Patten, and Connor Patten; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A time of visitation was held from 6:00-8:00 PM, Friday, September 20, 2019, at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435. Funeral service was held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home, with Reverend Tim Harris officiating. Burial followed in Red Bay Cemetery with military honors by the United States Navy. Flowers are being accepted. You may view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guest book at www.clary-glenn.com. Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Sept. 25, 2019