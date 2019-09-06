Mr. Donnie Ray Strickland, 52 of Bonifay, Florida went home to be with the Lord at his home on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Born Wednesday, March 15, 1967 in Chipley, Florida, he was the son of James Strickland and Aline Walsingham Strickland. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church of Chipley. Donnie was an avid collector of guns and loved to ride his motorcycle. Donnie understood the importance of family, and was a valued employee of Sims Funeral Home; he showed each family the care and compassion they deserved. Donnie faithfully served his community as a 2 term Washington County Commissioner, Holmes County Sheriff's Department Auxiliary, Holmes County Jail Detention Specialist, a Non Emergency Driver for the Holmes County EMS and a member of the Bonifay Police Department Auxiliary.



Surviving is his wife, Pam Burch Strickland, his sons, Cody Strickland and Hannah of Chipley, FL and Caleb Strickland and Marie of Bonifay, FL, his brothers, James Strickland and Barbara of Chipley, FL and Danny Strickland and Angie of Warner Robins, GA; 2 grand children, Colten and Casen, nieces and nephews, Karen and husband Ricky Woodham, Dustin and wife Carissa Strickland, Daniel Strickland and Dillon Strickland, Haley Bynum, Jordan Bynum and Christy Bynum and great nieces and nephews.



A Funeral service was held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Sims Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Andy Perry officiating. Interment was in Bonifay Cemetery, Bonifay, FL with Sims Funeral Home directing. The family received friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Sims Funeral Home Chapel.