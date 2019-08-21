Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Jean Evers-Root. View Sign Service Information Williams Funeral Home - Graceville 5283 Brown Street Graceville , FL 32440 (850)-263-5116 Graveside service 1:00 PM Sarasota National Cemetery Sarasota , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Jean Evers-Root age 86 of Bonifay, Florida formerly of Bradenton, Florida., passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Graceville, Florida. She was born on September 4, 1932 in Apollo, Pennsylvania to the late Elliott J. and Helen Shaffer. Dorothy was a Veteran, serving in the United States Airforce. Dorothy lived in Bradenton, Florida most of her life where she attended the Happy Gospel Church and retired from the United States Postal Service. Dorothy was one of the first women to work in a Vehicle Maintenance Facility for the United States Postal Service. She enjoyed cooking, and serving others, but most of all she loved Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior.



Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents.



She is survived by her husband, Jim Root of Bradenton, Florida; one son, Cecil "Buddy" Evers and wife Beth Evers of Bonifay, Florida; step daughter, Debbie Wortman and husband David of Piqua, Ohio; one brother, Raymond Shaffer of Idaho; one sister, Betty Bear of Apollo, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Cecil Elliott Evers Jr. and wife Ashley of Tallahassee, Florida and Benjamin Evers of Tyler, Texas.



Graveside services for Mrs. Dorothy were held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. EST in the Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the YWAM-Tyler, Texas (20131 FM 16W, Lindale, Texas 75771). Williams Funeral Home of Graceville are in charge of the arrangements. Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Aug. 28, 2019

