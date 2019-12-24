Mr. Edward Allan Miller, 59 of Bonifay, Florida passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, Florida. Born Wednesday, Feb. 24, 1960 in Salem, Ohio, he was the son of the late Robert Miller. Mr. Miller was a Veteran of the United States Navy.
Surviving is his wife, Jane Taulbee Miller of Bonifay, FL, sons, Jason Miller and wife Angela of Kansas, Patrick Miller and wife Nicole of Salem, OH, Cory Miller of East Liverpool, OH and James Johnson and wife Candace of Defuniak Springs, FL, daughter, Erica Hewett and husband Keith of Bonifay, FL, mother, Mary Lawrence Bowser of Lisbon, OH, brothers, Bobby Miller of Lisbon, OH, Harold Miller of New Waterford, OH, Michael Miller of Lisbon, OH and Reggie of Lisbon, OH, sister, Danya Rose Miller of Lisbon, OH; 5 grand children, Emily Hewett, Allison Hewett, Ella Miller, Alaina Miller, Holley Jane Johnson.
Memorialization was by cremation with Sims Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Jan. 1, 2020