Elton Ray "Bud" Stafford, Sr of Westville, FL passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at his home. He was 86 years old. Mr. Stafford was born in Westville, FL on Nov. 30, 1933 to the late George Wilmer and Erma Pittman Stafford. Mr. Bud enjoyed going on a good dove or quail hunt. He also enjoyed pulling for the Florida States Seminoles "Go Noles". But what he loved most in life was being with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. Mr. Stafford was very instrumental in the politics of Holmes County. He enjoyed talking with people and helping anyone that needed help.



In addition to his parents Mr. Stafford was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Jean Wise Stafford; one grandson, Kody Michael Stafford; three brothers, Coy, Felton, and Bill Stafford.



He is survived by two daughters, Brenda Stafford of Slocomb, and Janie S. Weeks (James) of Earlytown; two sons, Elton "Buddy" Stafford, Jr of Westville, and Michael Stafford of Westville; three grandchildren, Presley Skipper (Garet), Tyler Weeks, and Stran Stafford; one great-granddaughter, Audrey Skipper; one brother, Houston Stafford; and many nieces nephews, and friends.



Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 in the chapel of Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home in Geneva. Burial will follow in Hurricane Creek Cemetery with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing. The family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. The family would like to thank Brenda McCall, Jan Stafford, and Andrew Johnson for their devoted love and care that they provided to Mr. Stafford.

