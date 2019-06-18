Era Mae Groover age 63 of Esto, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan. Era was born on April 16, 1956 to the late Ralph and Mary Mills. She has been a resident of Esto for 23 years where she was a caregiver, and an active member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. Era was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother to her family and grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, and one sister Lola Woods.



Era is survived by her husband Donald F. Groover of Esto, Fl, one son Donald F. Groover, Jr. of Bonifay, FL, four daughters Pam Blackmon of Esto, Fl, Paula Groover of Esto, FL, Amy Gross of Bradenton, FL and Stephanie Groover of Esto, FL, one sister Ann Carter of Esto, Fl, fourteen grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.



A celebration of life services will be held at a later date and will be announced by Williams Funeral Home. Williams Funeral Home of Graceville are in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be made at Williams Funeral Home.