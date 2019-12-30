Mrs. Estelle Johns Simmons, age 90, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2019. She was born April 5, 1929 in Wausau, Florida to Wallace and Cassie McQuagge Johns.
Mrs. Simmons is preceded in death by her mother and father, husband John Simmons, Sr.; sister Kinnie Reeder; brothers Eugene Johns, Lewis Johns, Levi Johns, Calvin Johns and Julius Johns; grandson Aubrey Campbell.
Mrs. Simmons is survived by sons Daniel Campbell (Becky) of Ponce De Leon Florida, John Simmons (Emily) of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; daughter Ellen Simmons McDougald of Ponce de Leon, Florida; grandchildren Mae Campbell (Adam), Waylon Campbell ( Amanda), Amanda Campbell Alford (Danny), Meagan McDougald Meeks (Danny), Caleb Simmons, Kortni McQuality, and Casey Webb; great grandchildren Malacie, Marissa, Danielle, Annaston, Ethan, Kinsley, Kinston, Mason, Madison, Jacquilynn, and Jailynn.
A time of visitation was held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435. Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home, with Reverend Steve Vergara officiating. Those serving as pallbearers were Adam Givens, Joseph Mitchell, Steve O'Ferrell, Dave Albers, Tony Campbell, Waylon Campbell, Rick Charrello, and William Simmons. Burial followed in Old Mt. Zion Cemetery. Flowers are being accepted. You may view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guest book at www.clary-glenn.com. Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Jan. 8, 2020