Mr. Forrest "Buddy" Allen Bellot, age 84, passed away on August 31, 2019 in Dothan, AL. Buddy was born on August 25, 1935 in St. Augustine, Florida, to the late Julius Edward Bellot and Mabel Gunter Bellot. He grew up in Bonifay, Florida. After High School, Buddy joined the Air Force, and then worked as a Civil Engineer for the Florida Department of Transportation the majority of his career life. He married Ruth Andrews of Bonifay, Florida in 1959. They just celebrated their 60th anniversary on August 15th. Buddy was a kind, gentle family man, a true friend, and faithful Christian. He will be greatly missed.



Buddy is preceded in death by his parents, and sister Edna McDonald.



Buddy is survived by his wife, Ruth Bellot of Bonifay, FL, daughter, Donna Paulk and her husband Wayne of Bonifay, FL, son Allen Bellot and his wife Dean of Dothan, AL, son Jason and his wife Lisa of Dothan, AL, five grandchildren: Hannah Benton and her husband Jeremy, Joseph Paulk and his wife Taylor, Parker Bellot, Leah Bellot, and Cameron Bellot, and 2 great-grandchildren: Emma Paulk and Thomas Paulk of Bonifay, FL, and a sister Sarah Urquhart of Bonifay, FL.



A Graveside service was held at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Bonifay Cemetery with the Rev. Ike Steverson officiating. Interment was in Bonifay Cemetery, Bonifay, FL with Sims Funeral Home directing. The family received friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Sims Funeral Home Chapel.

