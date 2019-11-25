Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Kirkland. View Sign Service Information James & Lipford Funeral Home 5390 Cotton Street Graceville , FL 32440 (850)-263-3238 Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Kirkland, 80 of Esto, Florida entered into her Heavenly home Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Frances was born in Holmes County, Florida on Jan. 24, 1939. A graduate of Holmes County High School, Mrs. Frances retired as a manager with Sears Corporation and then from Dillard's Department Store in Dothan. She was Director of the Two Toe Tom Festival in Esto for a number of years and a member of First Baptist Church of Esto. Mrs. Frances loved crafts and loved making things for others.



Predeceased by her parents, James Omer "J.O." WElls and Liszzie Pearl Watford Wells, three brothers Alfred, Malcom and Billy Wells, three sisters Inez Galloway, Lynette Crutchfield, Jeanette Wells Berry.



She is survived by two sisters Martha Register, Marianna, Louise McGowan, Esto and a host of nieces and nephews.



A Home-going service was held at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Bro. Byron Faircloth and Bro. Robert Goodman officiating. Burial followed in Esto Community Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing. Family received friends at the funeral home Monday, 1 p.m. until time of service. Frances Kirkland, 80 of Esto, Florida entered into her Heavenly home Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Frances was born in Holmes County, Florida on Jan. 24, 1939. A graduate of Holmes County High School, Mrs. Frances retired as a manager with Sears Corporation and then from Dillard's Department Store in Dothan. She was Director of the Two Toe Tom Festival in Esto for a number of years and a member of First Baptist Church of Esto. Mrs. Frances loved crafts and loved making things for others.Predeceased by her parents, James Omer "J.O." WElls and Liszzie Pearl Watford Wells, three brothers Alfred, Malcom and Billy Wells, three sisters Inez Galloway, Lynette Crutchfield, Jeanette Wells Berry.She is survived by two sisters Martha Register, Marianna, Louise McGowan, Esto and a host of nieces and nephews.A Home-going service was held at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Bro. Byron Faircloth and Bro. Robert Goodman officiating. Burial followed in Esto Community Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing. Family received friends at the funeral home Monday, 1 p.m. until time of service. Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Dec. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Washington County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close