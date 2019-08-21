Mr. Frankie Lamar Hicks age 63, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. He was born January 16, 1956 to J. E and Shirley Doris Wyrosdick Hicks of DeFuniak Springs Florida. Mr. Hicks was a resident of Ponce De Leon, Florida. He graduated from Ponce De Leon High school in 1974. He worked as a Corrections Officer on the work squad with the Florida Department of Corrections for 26 years before retiring. He was an avid NASCAR fan especially a Dale Earnhardt fan. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching Ponce De Leon basketball. He dearly loved children.
Mr. Hicks was preceded in death by his father and mother.
Mr. Hicks is survived by his wife Barbara Ann Hicks, one son Kevin Lamar Hicks, wife Georgina, one daughter Krystal Michelle Prevatt; one sister Dianne White, husband Roger, all of Ponce De Leon, Florida; grandchildren Kole Lamar Hicks, Gracelyn Saige Hicks, Jesse Edward Hicks, and Tony Lee Hicks.
A time of visitation was held from 6:00-8:00 PM Thursday August 22, 2019 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel, 230 Park Ave. DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435. Funeral Services were held 10:00AM Friday August 23, 2019 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel, 230 Park Ave. DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435 with Reverends Stacy Stafford, Wilbur Williams, and Larry McGowan officiating. Serving as active pallbearers were Kenny Blalock, Jared White, Jeremy Free, Jordan Hicks, Harold Alford, John Wyrosdick, and Johnny Free. Burial was held at New Ponce De Leon Cemetery, Highway 81, Ponce De Leon, Florida. You may view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guest book at www.clary-glenn.com. Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Aug. 28, 2019