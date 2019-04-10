Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Gerald Gilmore, age 71, passed from this life Saturday, April 6, 2019 at his home. He was born in Panama City, FL on April 1, 1948 to John Wesley and Vera Mae "Schuman" Gilmore. Gerald worked in his life as a heavy equipment operator, pool installer and commercial fisherman. He was in the United States Marine Corp and was an avid hunter and gardener.



Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, and one sister; Judy Lovett.



He is survived by his bother; Lloyd Gilmore and wife Ann, nieces and nephews; Roland and Koni Gilmore, Debbie and Edmond Lovett, Joseph Gilmore, David Gilmore, Patricia and Wayne Mitchell, Lynn Lovett Walker, Pamela Lovett, numerous great nieces and great nephews, one foster sister, Diana McQuagge and children Steven Cowan, Marcus Cowan and Terry Cowan.



Family received friends for visitation on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 P.M. Funeral Services were held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Brown Funeral Home. Interment followed at Soutport Memorial Gardens of Panama City, FL with Brown Funeral Home directing. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net Funeral Home Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory

1068 Main St.

Chipley , FL 32428

(850) 638-4010 Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Apr. 17, 2019

