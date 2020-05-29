Glenda Ammons Cooey, age 67, of Freeport, Florida passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. She was born March 17, 1953, in DeFuniak Springs, Florida to the late Marion and Winona Ward Ammons. For Glenda, her family was her life. The time spent traveling and celebrating holidays with the family was so precious to her. She enjoyed being outdoors working in her yard and making the flower beds look as beautiful as possible. Pleasant Valley Baptist Church was her home church.



She is preceded in death by one step-son, Kelly Lee Cooey; one brother, Bobby Ammons; one sister, Eloise Ammons; and one brother-in-law, Kenneth Cooey.



Glenda is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Tom Cooey; two daughters, Penney Brooks and husband Roy and Kristy Petrauski and husband Greg; two grandchildren, Victoria Jade Edwards and Koleman Lee Brooks; one brother, Robby Ammons and wife Pam; two sisters, Shirl Williams and Gail English; four step-grandchildren, David Brooks, Wendy Carroll, Taylor Petrauski, and Spencer Petrauski; and one sister-in-law, Judy Cooey; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A time of visitation was held Tuesday, May 26, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Davis-Watkins Funeral Home, 1474 Highway 83, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32433. Funeral services was held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel with Brother Mike McVay officiating. Committal services followed in the New Ponce de Leon Cemetery. Those ask to serve as pallbearers: Shannon Bowers, Kevin Ammons, Bob Newsom, Billy Bearden, Earl Stafford, and Nick Bearden. Honorary pallbearers: Robert Agerton and Keith Ammons. Arrangements and services are under the direction of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home in DeFuniak Springs.

