Guy David Seago, Prominent business owner and President of Seago Fire Protection passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at his residence of 20 years in Ponce de Leon, Florida.
David was son of Guy and Betty Seago, Pete Werner, and survived by wife of 37 years Dana Sims Seago, son Brian David Seago, daughter Ashley Seago White, and siblings Shannon Pierotti, Stacy Seago, Grant "Danny" Seago, Kevin "Bo" Newberry, and Troy Seago. Preceded in death by mother Madeline Harris Werner and sister Stephanie Seago Ostrander.
Loved by huge family, large group of friends, and coworkers. David excelled in business and motocross racing, and was a true outdoorsman. He loved hunting and fishing. He was a man of faith, and a member of Cornerstone Church of DeFuniak Springs. He will be missed by many.
In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to Cornerstone Church 2044 Highway, 83 North, DeFuniak Springs, Florida, Moto Faith ministries 1982 Fl-44, New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168, or Faith Racer ministries, www.faithracers.com A time of visitation was held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Cornerstone Church; 2044 Highway 83, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32433. Funeral service was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Cornerstone Church, with Reverends Doyle and Jan Redwine officiating. Burial followed in the Bonifay City Cemetery. You may view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guest book at www.clary-glenn.com. Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Jan. 29, 2020