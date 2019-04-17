Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mr. Henry Leavy Cooper, age 74, of Bonifay, Florida went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 16, 2019 at his home. He was born August 4, 1944 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Ester and Susie Forehand Cooper.



Mr. Leavy is survived by his wife, Carolyn Cooper of Bonifay, FL; five daughters, Michele Music and husband Cecil of Caryville, FL, Tina Moore and husband Tony of Bonifay, FL, Heather Wilkerson of Bonifay, FL, Amanda Adams and husband Doug of New Hope, FL and Amy White and husband Bart of Bonifay, FL; one brother, Richard Cooper and wife Polly of Bonifay, FL; one sister, Beatrice Judah of Vernon, FL; 16 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services were held at 1:00 PM Friday, April 19, 2019, at Harris Chapel with Rev. Norman Harris and Rev. Ernest Hodge officiating. Interment followed in the Sellers Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family received friends from 5-7 PM Thursday at Peel Funeral Home. Mr. Henry Leavy Cooper, age 74, of Bonifay, Florida went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 16, 2019 at his home. He was born August 4, 1944 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Ester and Susie Forehand Cooper.Mr. Leavy is survived by his wife, Carolyn Cooper of Bonifay, FL; five daughters, Michele Music and husband Cecil of Caryville, FL, Tina Moore and husband Tony of Bonifay, FL, Heather Wilkerson of Bonifay, FL, Amanda Adams and husband Doug of New Hope, FL and Amy White and husband Bart of Bonifay, FL; one brother, Richard Cooper and wife Polly of Bonifay, FL; one sister, Beatrice Judah of Vernon, FL; 16 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.Funeral services were held at 1:00 PM Friday, April 19, 2019, at Harris Chapel with Rev. Norman Harris and Rev. Ernest Hodge officiating. Interment followed in the Sellers Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family received friends from 5-7 PM Thursday at Peel Funeral Home. Funeral Home Peel Funeral Home

301 East Evans Avenue

Bonifay , FL 32425

(850) 547-4144 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Apr. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Washington County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close