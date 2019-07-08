Jackie Glenn Johnson, Sr., age 84, passed from this life on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at his home, in Alford, FL, surrounded by his loving family. Jackie was born on May 2, 1935, in Goose Creek, TX, to the late Theodore Alexander Johnson and Alma Cumbaa Johnson. Jackie made his living as a shoe salesman, and was a veteran, who served his country with distinction while in the United States Navy and the National Guard.
Jackie is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie McCormick Johnson, of Alford, FL; his sisters: Ima Jen, Agnes, and Linda; six sons: Alister (Tina), Glenn (Ouida), Leon (Deena), Dewayne (Tami), Shannon (Tracie), and Caleb; two daughters: Kathy and D'Lyla; fourteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
The family held a Memorial Service at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, July, 6, 2019, at Grace and Glory Church, located in Chipley, FL. Memorialization was by cremation. Family and friends may are encouraged to sign the online directory at www.brownfunerals.net.
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on July 10, 2019