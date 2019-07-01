James D. Swearingen, 41, of Marianna, FL died, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Jackson Hospital. James D. Swearingen, III was born and lived most of his life in Marianna, FL. He was a 1995 graduate from Marianna High School and received a bachelor's degree in finance from Florida State University. He received an API certification from the Oceaneering Corporation in Houston, Texas. He enjoyed Florida State Football, European Soccer, and scuba diving. Most of all, he loved spending time with his daughter, Lyla.
James D is preceded in death by his grandparents, J.D. and Rena Swearingen, Walter Anderson, and Marilyn Easley.
He is survived by his precious daughter, Lyla Swearingen; his parents, Danny and Kelly Swearingen; his brother, Jonathan Swearingen (Farrah); niece, Taylor Swearingen; nephew, Beau Swearingen; local aunts, Glenda Swearingen, Joy Lord (Buddy) and a host of cousins, extended family, and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 1, 2019 at The First United Methodist Church of Marianna with Reverend Dr. Nathan Atwood and John Young Roberts officiating. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at The First United Methodist Church of Marianna with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. Honorary Pallbearers are Byron Bennett, Lee Daffin, Owen Grimsley, Jantzen Lord, Justin Lord, Matt Payne, Tanner Peacock, Jeremy Bennett, and John Young Roberts. The family requests flowers be omitted and memorial donations be made in his honor to the . Expressions of sympathy may be made online at www.jamesandsikesfuneralhomes.com
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on July 10, 2019