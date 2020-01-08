Mr. James Edwin Matthews, age 93, was called home by his heavenly father on Tuesday. Jan. 7, 2020. Mr. Matthews was a loving and devoted husband, and grandfather. He was a master mason, and was a retired vocational school instructor, as well as an avid outdoorsman.
Mr. Matthews was preceded in death by his granddaughter Lela Moore, parents Floyd and Dee Matthews; brothers Bobby Matthews, Buddy Matthews, and Ralph Matthews.
Mr. Matthews is survived by his loving wife of 72 years Odessa Simmons Matthews; three children; daughter Sharon and Larry Keathly of Rose Budd, Arkansas, son Richard and Connie Matthews of Dothan, Alabama, and daughter Caye Matthews and Dan Fisher of Westville, Florida; six grandchildren Adrenne Chapman, Matt Matthews, Marcy Jordan, Bill Keathly, Krist Drollinger, Taylor Blalock; nine great grandchildren; brother Charles Matthews and Doris; sister Frances Williams; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
A time of visitation was held from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435. Funeral services were held at 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home, with Reverend Gary Dunn officiating. Flowers are being accepted. Memorialization was by cremation. You may view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guest book at www.clary-glenn.com. Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Jan. 15, 2020