James Edwin Matthews

Service Information
Clary-Glenn Funeral Home - Defuniak Springs
230 Park Ave.
Defuniak Springs, FL
32435
(850)-892-2511
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Clary-Glenn Funeral Home - Defuniak Springs
230 Park Ave.
Defuniak Springs, FL 32435
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:00 PM
Clary-Glenn Funeral Home - Defuniak Springs
230 Park Ave.
Defuniak Springs, FL 32435
View Map
Obituary
Mr. James Edwin Matthews, age 93, was called home by his heavenly father on Tuesday. Jan. 7, 2020. Mr. Matthews was a loving and devoted husband, and grandfather. He was a master mason, and was a retired vocational school instructor, as well as an avid outdoorsman.

Mr. Matthews was preceded in death by his granddaughter Lela Moore, parents Floyd and Dee Matthews; brothers Bobby Matthews, Buddy Matthews, and Ralph Matthews.

Mr. Matthews is survived by his loving wife of 72 years Odessa Simmons Matthews; three children; daughter Sharon and Larry Keathly of Rose Budd, Arkansas, son Richard and Connie Matthews of Dothan, Alabama, and daughter Caye Matthews and Dan Fisher of Westville, Florida; six grandchildren Adrenne Chapman, Matt Matthews, Marcy Jordan, Bill Keathly, Krist Drollinger, Taylor Blalock; nine great grandchildren; brother Charles Matthews and Doris; sister Frances Williams; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

A time of visitation was held from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435. Funeral services were held at 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home, with Reverend Gary Dunn officiating. Flowers are being accepted. Memorialization was by cremation. You may view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guest book at www.clary-glenn.com. Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Jan. 15, 2020
