James Elton Adams, 76, of Wewahitchka, Florida died March 30, 2020. Elton was born on October 12, 1943 to the late James and Sara Pennington Adams. He graduated from Graceville High School in 1961 and was a U.S. Navy veteran. After leaving the Navy, Elton began a career as a diesel mechanic and later became an equipment salesman then service manager for Thompson Tractor Company. Elton attended Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church in Wewahitchka, Florida. After retiring in 2009, Elton enjoyed his hobbies of wood-working and fishing. His talent allowed him to build beautiful furniture for his own home and for family and friends. He also enjoyed fishing, especially at Dead Lakes and went as often and as much as possible during his retirement days. Elton enjoyed being with family and his many friends. He always brought a joke, a good story, many smiles and much laughter to every occasion.
He is preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Anna Neel.
Elton is survived by his wife, Mary Roberts Adams; children, Tracey Mandrakes and husband, Guido, of Knoxville, Tennessee, Robbie Jo Neal of Blountstown, Florida, and Roy Neal and wife, Carrie, of Moss Point, Mississippi; grandchildren, Adam Neel of Panama City, Florida, Brittany Dillion and husband, Trey, of Maryville, Tennessee, Hunter Neal, Ashley Neal, Rileigh Slater, John Thomas Slater, and Cole Neal of Moss Point, Mississippi, Forrest McCrone of Blountstown, Florida, and great grandson, Jayden Neel of Panama City, Florida; sister, Abbie Jo Duce of Milton, Florida, brother, John Adams and wife, Vivian, and sister, Kaye Johnson and husband, Eric, of Graceville, Florida.
Due to restrictions related to the COVID 19 virus, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Expressions of remembrances and sympathy can be made at www.jamesandlipford.com
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Apr. 8, 2020