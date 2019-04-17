Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Ronnie Wilkerson. View Sign

James Ronnie Wilkerson of Bonifay, FL passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. He was 64 years old. Mr. Wilkerson was born on January 24, 1955 in Pensacola, FL to Arthur Preston and Lillie V. Kirkland Wilkerson. He was an avid hunter and loved to fish. He really enjoyed his Nutty Buddy's and Diet Coke. He attended East Pittman Freewill Baptist Church.



He was preceded in death by his daughter; Christy Wilkerson Capps; father, Arthur Wilkerson, father and mother-in-law, Malcolm and Bernell Owens.



He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Brenda Wilkerson of Bonifay, FL, his mother, Lillie V. Wilkerson of Geneva, AL, son-in-law, Charlie Capps of Westville, FL ,two brothers; Lamar Wilkerson of Westville, FL, Doug Wilkerson of Bonifay, FL, sister, Joyce Stephens (Wayne) of Geneva, AL, brothers-in-laws, Kevin Owens (Jewellyn) of Bonifay, FL, and Frankie Owens (Vicki) of Freeport, FL, and many nephews and nieces and a great niece.



Funeral services were held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva with Rev. Gary Taylor and Jonathan Owens officiating. Burial followed in Union Hill Baptist Church cemetery with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing. The family received friends at the funeral home on Friday beginning at 10:00 a.m.

James Ronnie Wilkerson of Bonifay, FL passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. He was 64 years old. Mr. Wilkerson was born on January 24, 1955 in Pensacola, FL to Arthur Preston and Lillie V. Kirkland Wilkerson. He was an avid hunter and loved to fish. He really enjoyed his Nutty Buddy's and Diet Coke. He attended East Pittman Freewill Baptist Church.He was preceded in death by his daughter; Christy Wilkerson Capps; father, Arthur Wilkerson, father and mother-in-law, Malcolm and Bernell Owens.He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Brenda Wilkerson of Bonifay, FL, his mother, Lillie V. Wilkerson of Geneva, AL, son-in-law, Charlie Capps of Westville, FL ,two brothers; Lamar Wilkerson of Westville, FL, Doug Wilkerson of Bonifay, FL, sister, Joyce Stephens (Wayne) of Geneva, AL, brothers-in-laws, Kevin Owens (Jewellyn) of Bonifay, FL, and Frankie Owens (Vicki) of Freeport, FL, and many nephews and nieces and a great niece.Funeral services were held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva with Rev. Gary Taylor and Jonathan Owens officiating. Burial followed in Union Hill Baptist Church cemetery with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing. The family received friends at the funeral home on Friday beginning at 10:00 a.m. Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Apr. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Washington County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close