Jeffrey Marks Andrus (1962 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Marks Andrus.
Service Information
Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory
1068 Main St.
Chipley, FL
32428
(850)-638-4010
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jeffrey Marks Andrus, age 57, of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Jan. 12, 2020 at his home. He was born on March 7, 1962 to Dean Andrus and the late Winnell Sara (Tatum) Andrus in Atlanta, GA. He has been a resident of the Chipley area since 2016.

Along with his mother he is preceded in death by his brother, Dean Andrus Jr.

Jeffrey is survived by his loving wife, Jasmen Andrus of Chipley, FL, son, Jesse J. Andrus of Chipley, FL, sister, Deana L. Naungayan of Panama City, FL, sister, Kim Andrus of Marianna, FL, special niece, Katina Dulaney of Lake Lure, NC.

Memorialization was by cremation. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Jan. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.