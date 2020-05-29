Jerry Rudolph McDade
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Jerry Rudolph McDade, age 69, of Vernon, Florida passed away May 21, 2020 at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida. He was born September 13, 1950 in Vernon, Florida.

Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret 'Peggy' McDade, one son, Jerry Frank McDade, his mother, Eleanor Christine Brock McDade Howell, his father, Frank McDade, his step-father, Mitchell Howell and one sister, Janice June Arrant.

Jerry is survived by his daughter, Amy Brunner and husband Scott of Burlington, KY; two sisters, Mary Neta Lee of Vernon, FL and Judy Hall and husband John of Vernon, FL; one brother, Randy Howell and wife Belinda of Vernon, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service with burial wiwas in the Ebenezer Church Cemetery Thursday, May 28, 2020. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Washington County News from May 29 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peel Funeral Home
301 East Evans Avenue
Bonifay, FL 32425
(850) 547-4144
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved