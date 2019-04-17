Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessie Mae (Gill) Curry. View Sign

Mrs. Jessie Mae (Gill) Curry, of DeFuniak Springs (Caney Creek community) formerly of Westville, FL., passed away peacefully Monday, April 8,2019, at North Okaloosa Medical Center in Crestview, FL. She was 85. Mrs. Curry enjoyed listening to bluegrass music and cooking. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her friends and family whom she loved dearly. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Marlin Curry; son, Don Curry; parents, Andrew M. Gill and Ruth Mae Miller Gill; and two sisters, Audrey Edwina Gill Nowling, and Jaunita Gill Reddick.



Mrs. Curry is survived by her two sons, John H. Curry, and Ron Curry both of Tallahassee, FL.; her brother, Lester (Sheila Davis) Gill of DeFuniak Springs, FL.; three sisters, Anice Gill Franklin, Adice Gill Matthews, and Esther Gill Edwards all of DeFuniak Springs; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.



Funeral services were held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Grace Baptist Church (1474 Ammons Rd. Ponce De Leon, FL. 32455). Rev. Paul Davis and Rev. Wilber Williams officiated. The family received friends one hour before service beginning at 10:00 A.M. at the church. Burial followed in Westville City Cemetery. Keahey Funeral Home of Florala was entrusted with arrangements.

2871 Al Hwy 55

Florala , AL 36442

(334) 858-3131 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Apr. 24, 2019

