February 28, 1933 – December 26, 2019



Jewel was born in Washington County Florida to Alexander and Pearl (Fant) Enfinger. They later relocated to Round Lake, Florida. She is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters Hazel Windham and Edna Mae Ethridge and her younger brother, Mallory Enfinger. Jewel is also preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Forace Riley, USAF retired.



She and her husband are survived by two daughters, Kathryn Riley Stephens (husband Elwood) and their two children Justin (Camella) and Lauren Stephens Sistrunk (Brad and his two sons Seth and Noah) and Michelle Riley Hale (husband Jeffrey Hale), and her son Casey Henshaw. Jewel is also survived by a stepson Tommy Harris (wife Irene, their children, Kim Harris Timmins (Trey), Craig Harris (Naomi), Christopher Harris (Dawn), and their seven grandchildren and a stepdaughter Debra Angellete Isreal Seymour (Donald).



Due to her husband's military career, Jewel and her two children had the opportunity to travel to and reside in multiple locations throughout the years, including New York, Illinois, Idaho, Colorado, Texas, South Carolina, south Florida and Laon, France. She worked hard to maintain their household and held down the fort while he was stationed in south east Asia over a period of several years, during the Korean and Vietnam wars. After his retirement in 1970 they resettled in Round Lake, Florida, where they had met each other as children. While holding several temporary jobs helping support the family during Forace's military career, Jewel was later employed full time as a CNA at Sunland Training Center's Infirmary, until her retirement.



After a lengthy illness, Jewel passed away at Jackson County Hospital's PCU on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.



Funeral Services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at White Pond Baptist Church in Alford. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Marianna Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



