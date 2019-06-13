Rev. Joe Cecil Wright, 79 of Columbia, AL went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Signature Healthcare of North Florida. Bro. Wright was born in Brownsville, TN on June 23, 1939 to the late William Robert Wright and Annie Maybell Rose Wright. A beloved husband, father and grandfather, of the Pentecostal faith, he was called into the ministry at a young age. Bro. Wright has ministered and Evangelized for over 50 years in churches all over the United States.



Predeceased by his parents and thirteen brother's and sister's.



He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jo Ann Keeton Wright; five children Joe C. Wright, Jr., David L. Keeton, Vickey S. Larson, Barbara A. Wright, Teresa Jeffers; one brother Eugene Wright, one sister Jeanette Glass, over thirty grandchildren and several great grandchildren.



Memorialization was by cremation.