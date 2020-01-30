Guest Book View Sign Service Information Sims Funeral Home 201 West Pennsylvania Avenue Bonifay , FL 32425 (850)-547-3841 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Shady Grove Baptist Church Bonifay , FL View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Shady Grove Baptist Church Bonifay , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. John Charleston DuBoise, Sr., 94 of Bonifay, Florida passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center in Bonifay, Florida.



Born Wednesday, Sept. 9, 1925 in Athens, Alabama, he was the son of the late Porter Alec DuBoise and the late Myrtle Tucker DuBoise.



John married Beatrice Thompson on March 16, 1955, and they raised three children. Originally from Double Springs, AL John started working young and had a varied job history. He started as a farmhand, then as a foreman on a dairy farm and eventually owned and operated full service gas stations. Later in life he loved team roping and was a member of the USTRC. He was known by many as Pops and around the community as the man with the pony rides. John was also a member at Shady Grove Baptist Church and loved going to church and "sings".



Mr. DuBoise was preceded in death by his daughter, Charlene Brown and a grandson, Stanley Hickey.



Surviving is his wife, Beatrice Thompson DuBoise of Bonifay, FL, son, John DuBoise, Jr. and wife Lynn of Grand Ridge, FL, daughter, Diane Pickwick of Bonifay, FL; 5 grand children; 6 great grand children.



A Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Bonifay, Florida with Ryan Pickwick officiating. Interment was in Shady Grove Cemetery with Sims Funeral Home directing. The family received friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Shady Grove Baptist Church,, Bonifay, Florida. Mr. John Charleston DuBoise, Sr., 94 of Bonifay, Florida passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center in Bonifay, Florida.Born Wednesday, Sept. 9, 1925 in Athens, Alabama, he was the son of the late Porter Alec DuBoise and the late Myrtle Tucker DuBoise.John married Beatrice Thompson on March 16, 1955, and they raised three children. Originally from Double Springs, AL John started working young and had a varied job history. He started as a farmhand, then as a foreman on a dairy farm and eventually owned and operated full service gas stations. Later in life he loved team roping and was a member of the USTRC. He was known by many as Pops and around the community as the man with the pony rides. John was also a member at Shady Grove Baptist Church and loved going to church and "sings".Mr. DuBoise was preceded in death by his daughter, Charlene Brown and a grandson, Stanley Hickey.Surviving is his wife, Beatrice Thompson DuBoise of Bonifay, FL, son, John DuBoise, Jr. and wife Lynn of Grand Ridge, FL, daughter, Diane Pickwick of Bonifay, FL; 5 grand children; 6 great grand children.A Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Bonifay, Florida with Ryan Pickwick officiating. Interment was in Shady Grove Cemetery with Sims Funeral Home directing. The family received friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Shady Grove Baptist Church,, Bonifay, Florida. Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Feb. 5, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Washington County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close