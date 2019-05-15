John Henry Block, age 79 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital. He was born on April 29, 1940 to the late Herman and Wanda (Naples) Block in Castana, IA. John has been a resident of the Chipley area since 1990 coming from Iowa and served in the United States Marine Corps.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by one son, Johnny Block.
Survivors include, his loving wife of 51 years, Evelyn Block of Chipley, FL, two sons, Shawn Block and wife Kelly of Chipley, FL, Joshua Block of Washington State, two daughters, Jennifer Newsome and husband Tim of Panama City, FL, Jeanne Noda and husband Andy of Panama City Beach, FL, one sister, Marjoire Watson and husband Bob of Cedalia, MO, six grandsons, one great grandchild on the way, one half brother and two half sisters.
Funeral Services were held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Trinity Pentecostal Tabernacle at 10:30 A.M. with Reverend PJ Pettijohn officiating. Memorialization followed by cremation with Brown Funeral Home of Chipley in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on May 22, 2019