John W. Barnes age 65 of Graceville, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at his home.



He was born on April 4, 1954 to the late J.W. and Kathleen Barnes. John spent his lifetime in Washington and Jackson County and was of the Baptist faith.



He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Bobby Joe Barnes, and one sister Barbara Ann Sewell.



John is survived by his loving wife Lisa Barnes of Graceville, five children Jessie Barnes of Graceville, John Barnes of Clarksville, TN, Timothy Barnes of Vernon, Faron Barnes of Graceville, and Casey Barnes of Graceville, one brother James Allen Barnes of Chipley, one sister Kathy Jean Hartzog of Chipley. John is also survived by 19 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.



Services for John were held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 in the Williams



Funeral Home Chapel with Keith Evans officiating. Interment followed in the Lynn Haven City Cemetery. The family received friends on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 in the Williams Funeral Home Chapel from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Williams Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.