Johnnie Frank Hand, 82, of Wall Street, Saxton, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at Home. He was born on Sept. 3, 1937, in Westville, Florida; the son of the late Gus Samuel and Ozie (Peterson) Hand. He was previously married to the former Joppa Lee Hand-Cornell of Florida. Johnnie worked as an electrician for a local industrial union.
He is survived by children Heather Marguerite, Frank Jason and Samuel Keith Hand and Lisa, Terri, Gus and Kelli; sisters Alice Lillian Hand and Juvonne Hand McDuffy; three grandsons Brandon, Ryan and Noah and numerous other grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by siblings Julia Wilson and Joe Jullian Hand, and two half-brothers Johnnie and Cecil Hand.
At the request of the decedent there will be no services. Arrangements by Akers Funeral Chapel, 715 Church Street, Saxton, PA 16678. Online condolences may be expressed at www.akersfuneralhome.com
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Nov. 13, 2019