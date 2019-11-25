Jolene Holley Taylor, 77 of Cottondale, Florida went home to be with the Lord, Nov. 23, 2019 at the Washington Rehab and Nursing Center. Jolene was born in Jackson County, Florida on Sept. 17, 1942 to Joseph and Jewell Holley. She retired from Cottondale Elementary School where she worked as secretary and bookkeeper. She was also a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church in Cottondale, Florida.



She was preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Jewell Holley.



She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years Farrell Taylor of Cottondale, Florida; son: David Taylor and wife Sheila of Cottondale, Florida; sister: Glenda Henley of Campbellton, Florida; 2 grandchildren: John and Cait Taylor both of Cottondale, Florida.



Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at Piney Grove Baptist Church in Cottondale, Florida with Revs. Rich Elligson and Lee Sheppard officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing. Family received friends one hour prior to the service at Piney Grove Baptist Church. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Piney Grove Baptist Church Lottie Moon Mission Offering.