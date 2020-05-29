Joseph Butch Ogden
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Joseph Butch Ogden, age 75, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was born January 13, 1945. Mr. Ogden was a resident of Holmes County. He was a veteran of the Armed Forces serving his country in the United States Air Force. He worked as a Cattle Rancher for many years. He also raised Greyhound Dogs for the Ebro Racetrack. He was also an Independent truck driver. He was an avid Model Train Collector, he also loved animals.

Mr. Ogden was preceded in death by his mother, Belva Ogden and grandmother, Sylvia Wills.

Mr. Ogden is survived by his extended family members in Indiana and also local friends.

A Celebration of life service will be held at a later date. You may view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guest book at www.clary-glenn.com. Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Washington County News from May 29 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clary-Glenn Funeral Home - Defuniak Springs
230 Park Ave.
Defuniak Springs, FL 32435
850-892-2511
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved