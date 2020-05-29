Mr. Joseph Butch Ogden, age 75, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was born January 13, 1945. Mr. Ogden was a resident of Holmes County. He was a veteran of the Armed Forces serving his country in the United States Air Force. He worked as a Cattle Rancher for many years. He also raised Greyhound Dogs for the Ebro Racetrack. He was also an Independent truck driver. He was an avid Model Train Collector, he also loved animals.
Mr. Ogden was preceded in death by his mother, Belva Ogden and grandmother, Sylvia Wills.
Mr. Ogden is survived by his extended family members in Indiana and also local friends.
A Celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
A Celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Published in Washington County News from May 29 to Jun. 3, 2020.