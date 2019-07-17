Mr. Joseph 'Joe' Gilbert Crew, age 88, a former resident of Bonifay, FL, passed away July 10, 2019 at Cook Springs Nursing Home in Pell City, Alabama. He was born August 29, 1930 in McGehee, Arkansas to the late Raymond Radway Crew and Jesse Hitt Crew.



In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Mabelean Sass Crew.



Mr. Crew is survived by his two sons, Raymond Crew and wife Mary of Tallahassee, FL and Steven Crew and wife Donna of Pell City, AL; six grandchildren, Monica, Eston, Marshall, Thomas, Carrie and Sandy; nine great-grandchildren, James, Madison, Eston II, Julieanne, Aubrey, Ryam, Megan, Austin and Aaron.



Funeral services were held 1:00 PM CST Saturday, July 20, 2019, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Shelly Chandler officiating. Interment followed in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family received friends one hour prior to the service.