Mr. Rustin was born in Chipley, Fla., on February 5, 1939, to Joseph Franklin and Madge Hudson Rustin.



He was preceded in death by his brothers, J. T. Rustin, Bernard Rustin, Ronal Rustin and sisters Virginia McDaniel and Zelma Waymire all of Chipley.



A 1957 graduate of Chipley High School, he earned his certification from Nashville Auto Diesel College in Nashville, Tenn., in October of 1958. Mr. Rustin enlisted in the Arm and served in the 101st Airborne Division and a military policeman.



After he was discharged in 1964, Mr. Rustin moved to Melbourne, Fla., where he worked for Western Union, obtained a private pilot's license and attended night classes at Brevard Junior College. While attending the First Baptist Church in Melbourne, he met his wife, the former Charlotte Fisher of Abbeville.



He received his electrical engineering degree from the University of Florida in 1972, the worked with Southern Bell Telephone Company in Jacksonville, Fla. In 198, he and his family moved to Abbeville, and he continued his employment with Southern Bell in Albany, where he worked until his retirement in 2001.



Mr. Rustin was a faithful member of Siloam Baptist church, where he was a deacon and served in many positions. He was treasurer of the Wilcox County Library and a member of the Wilcox County Arts Council for many years. He was devoted to his family.



Survivors include: wife of 52 years, Charlotte Rustin of Abbeville; children Will (Heather) Rustin of Barnesville and Leigh Ann (David) Walden of Soperton; brother, Kenneth (Mary Nell) Rustin of Chipley, Fla.; sisters Clara (Ray) Estes of Chipley and Dot Williams of Port St. Joe, Fla., and grand children, Claire Walden, Addie Walden, Ava Grace Rustin and Audrey Rustin.



Funereal services were held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, at Siloam Baptist Church with the Revs. Tommy Baker, Joey Boney and David Fisher Officiating. Interment was at Stubbs Cemetery, Abbeville. The family requests donations be made to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering, checks payable to IMB, 3806 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230. Put "F9LMCO" in the memo line. Frazier and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Jan. 29, 2020

