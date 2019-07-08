Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Warren Peeples. View Sign Service Information James & Lipford Funeral Home 5390 Cotton Street Graceville , FL 32440 (850)-263-3238 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Warren Peeples, an inherent wanderer of Earth's marvels, died June 30 at an Alabama hospital. He was 48. Joe, who lived nearly his entire life surrounded by the bays and gulf waters, climbed through the ancient Incan Machu Picchu; stood before the ring of standing stones called Stonehenge, tramped through London; soared before a furious wind on a catamaran. Those were his happy days ... At home, Joe renovated his home with journeyman skills equal to a skilled carpenter, laid stone mosaics, babied a Jeep past 300,000 miles, gloried in the wind in his face, too fast, too dangerous, too cool, motorcycle rides. Those were his happy days ...



His father, Perry William Peeples, died at 50.



His mother, Marie Fowler Peeples, sister Tina, niece Nicole, and nephew Richard along with his brother Perry Wayne and his children, Cameron and Elizabeth, are Joe's immediate survivors. His grandmother, Wilma Christine Fowler, numerous aunts and uncles mourn Joe's loss. These are our sad days ...



A Remembrance: was held Saturday, July 13, at 4 PM until 5:30, family invited friends to come to Joe's house 4410 Tropical Drive, near Deerpoint Lake , eat a bite, listen to some blues and share a 'Joe' story with us. Joe asked that his ashes be scattered in the Gulf of Mexico, so at 6:30 PM friends and family wished him farewell at Camp Helen State Park.

