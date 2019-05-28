Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia I. Wycuff. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Brown Funeral Home Funeral service 11:00 AM Brown Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

Julia I. Wycuff, age 65 of Vernon, FL passed from this life on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. She was born on May 3, 1954 to the late Mont and Clara K. (McKinster) Moore in Louisa, KY. Julia, formerly of Ohio, moved to Orlando, FL in 1984 with her husband Herbert. Then in 2016 they moved to the Vernon area to be closer to family.



She is survived by her loving husband, Herbert W. Wycuff of Vernon, FL, one daughter, Julia C.K. Steverson and husband Alan of Vernon, FL, one brother, Donald Moore of Columbus, OH, one sister, Mary Ann Frances Gussler of Louisa, KY, two grandchildren, Rae Ann Wycuff and Tracey Steverson.



Funeral Services were held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home. Visitation was held from 10:00-11:00 A.M. with Funeral Service to follow. Memorialization followed by cremation.

