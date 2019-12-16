Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen (Barker) Turner. View Sign Service Information James & Lipford Funeral Home 5390 Cotton Street Graceville , FL 32440 (850)-263-3238 Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen Barker Turner, a resident of Graceville, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 15, 2019. She was 87 years old. She was born in Graceville, July 17, 1932 to Lorene Pelham and John Daniel "Daddy Buck" Barker. Kathleen graduated from Dothan High School in 1950 and attended Auburn University, where she met her husband, John Turner. She was a loving wife for 48 years until his death. She retired from the City of Graceville, after serving for 37 years as the town's City Clerk. Kathleen took great pride in her career as City Clerk and served as a mentor to many city managers and other employees. She was named Lion's Club Woman of the Year in 2000. Kathleen was a faithful and active member of First United Methodist in Graceville for 60 years, where she served in many capacities. Her home was always open and served as a gathering place to her many family, friends, former co-workers and acquaintances who would often drop by for a visit and a cup of coffee.



In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband John Hanby Turner, son-in-law David Raymond Wright and sister Abbie Jean Burdeshaw.



Kathleen was most proud of her family and loved them deeply. She is survived by her children Paula Jean Turner Wright of Graceville and John Barker (Terri) Turner, Dothan, Al. Her grandchildren James David Wright, Destin; Jordan Turner (Jason) Sinyard, Perry, Ga; Anna Kathleen Turner, Montgomery, Al. Her great grandchildren Jax Barker Sinyard and Scarlett Leigh Sinyard. Her niece Sarah Katheen (Robert) Jewell; nephews Pat (Julie) Burdeshaw and Dan (Lesa) Burdeshaw.



Funeral service were held Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at 11a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Graceville with Reverends Mike Pearson and Dan Rhodes officiating. Burial followed in Marvin Chapel Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing. A visitation was held at First United Methodist Church Tuesday, Dec. 17 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church PO Box 376 Graceville, FL 32440. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.jameslipfordfuneral.com.

