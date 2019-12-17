Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Aaron Edwards. View Sign Service Information Cooper Funeral Home 1220 Church Avenue Chipley , FL 32428 (850)-638-0077 Send Flowers Obituary





Kenneth was born on Aug. 18, 1957 to Thomas & Pearlie (Bland) Edwards in Millers Ferry, Florida. He was of the Christian Faith and always had a smile on his face and a kind word to anyone he encountered. Kenneth was employed with the State of FL DOT as a Dump Truck Operator, later becoming self-employed, operating his own trucking business, K&C Trucking. Kenneth was married to Carol Jean Peterson.



He leaves to cherish his memories his beloved wife: Carol Jean Edwards of Vernon, Florida; three daughters: Kelle (David) Bennett of Birmingham, Alabama, Demetria Peterson, and Heidi Edwards, both of Vernon, Florida; son: Teron K. (Teiara) of Peterson of Vernon, Florida; 10 grandchildren; mother: Pearlie Edwards of Ebro, Florida; two brothers: Trevor Edwards of Ebro, Florida, and Tracy (Denise) Edwards of Apollo Beach, Florida; along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives & friends.



A Celebration of Kenneth's Life was held at 11 a.m. CST, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 from the sanctuary of the McQueen's Temple FBC with Bro. Leonard Dean, officiating and Jr. Bishop John O. Brown, pastor. Committal Service followed in the St. Luke Memorial Gardens of Vernon, Florida with Cooper Funeral Home, directing. The remains were in repose 1hr prior to services at the church. Friends may sign the guestbook online at Kenneth Aaron Edwards, of Vernon, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 13, 2019. He was 62 years old.Kenneth was born on Aug. 18, 1957 to Thomas & Pearlie (Bland) Edwards in Millers Ferry, Florida. He was of the Christian Faith and always had a smile on his face and a kind word to anyone he encountered. Kenneth was employed with the State of FL DOT as a Dump Truck Operator, later becoming self-employed, operating his own trucking business, K&C Trucking. Kenneth was married to Carol Jean Peterson.He leaves to cherish his memories his beloved wife: Carol Jean Edwards of Vernon, Florida; three daughters: Kelle (David) Bennett of Birmingham, Alabama, Demetria Peterson, and Heidi Edwards, both of Vernon, Florida; son: Teron K. (Teiara) of Peterson of Vernon, Florida; 10 grandchildren; mother: Pearlie Edwards of Ebro, Florida; two brothers: Trevor Edwards of Ebro, Florida, and Tracy (Denise) Edwards of Apollo Beach, Florida; along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives & friends.A Celebration of Kenneth's Life was held at 11 a.m. CST, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 from the sanctuary of the McQueen's Temple FBC with Bro. Leonard Dean, officiating and Jr. Bishop John O. Brown, pastor. Committal Service followed in the St. Luke Memorial Gardens of Vernon, Florida with Cooper Funeral Home, directing. The remains were in repose 1hr prior to services at the church. Friends may sign the guestbook online at www.cooperfhchipley.com. Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Dec. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Washington County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close