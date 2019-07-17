Kenneth Earl Robertson Sr., age 60, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee on October 22, 1958 to Emmett A. and Demetra (Blurton) Robertson. Kenneth was self employed as a auto mechanic. He loved playing card and being a grandfather.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife; Denise P. Robertson, three sons; Kenneth E. Robertson Jr. and wife Nichole, Christopher S. Robertson, and Bradley J. Robertson and wife Julia, 3 sisters; Lucille Boyd, Sandy Robertson, and Candy Robertson, 4 grandchildren; Gregory, Beckam, Austin, and Chase and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorialization was by cremation. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on July 24, 2019