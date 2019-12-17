Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cooper Funeral Home 1220 Church Avenue Chipley , FL 32428 (850)-638-0077 Send Flowers Obituary





Kyle was born on Dec. 18, 1993 in Panama City, Florida to Leonard & Linda (Anderson) Dean. He was of the Christian Faith and was a member of the New Glenwood Church of Christ in Panama City, Florida. Kyle was educated in the public school system Of Washington County, graduating in the Vernon High School Class of 2012 and later going to receive his BA & BS Degree.



He leaves to cherish his memories his parents: Leonard & Linda Dean, of Ebro, Florida; brother: Kenneth Anderson (Tiffanie) of Tallahassee, Florida; three sisters: Raven Dean of Ebro, Florida, Sharee Dean and Shana Sheffield, both of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; god-sister: Mary J. Mendoza; along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives & friends.



Kyle was preceded in death by his sister, Kajuana L. Dean.



A Celebration of Kyle's Life was held at 11 a.m. CST, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 from the sanctuary of the McQueen's Temple FBC of Vernon, Florida with his father, Bro. Leonard Dean, officiating and Jr. Bishop John O Brown, pastor. Committal Service followed in the St. Luke Memorial Gardens of Vernon, Florida with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing. The remains were in repose at the church 1hr prior to services on Saturday. Friends may sign the guestbook online at Kyle Nicholas Dean, of Ebro, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 13, 2019. He was 25 years old.Kyle was born on Dec. 18, 1993 in Panama City, Florida to Leonard & Linda (Anderson) Dean. He was of the Christian Faith and was a member of the New Glenwood Church of Christ in Panama City, Florida. Kyle was educated in the public school system Of Washington County, graduating in the Vernon High School Class of 2012 and later going to receive his BA & BS Degree.He leaves to cherish his memories his parents: Leonard & Linda Dean, of Ebro, Florida; brother: Kenneth Anderson (Tiffanie) of Tallahassee, Florida; three sisters: Raven Dean of Ebro, Florida, Sharee Dean and Shana Sheffield, both of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; god-sister: Mary J. Mendoza; along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives & friends.Kyle was preceded in death by his sister, Kajuana L. Dean.A Celebration of Kyle's Life was held at 11 a.m. CST, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 from the sanctuary of the McQueen's Temple FBC of Vernon, Florida with his father, Bro. Leonard Dean, officiating and Jr. Bishop John O Brown, pastor. Committal Service followed in the St. Luke Memorial Gardens of Vernon, Florida with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing. The remains were in repose at the church 1hr prior to services on Saturday. Friends may sign the guestbook online at www.cooperfhchipley.com Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Dec. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Washington County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close