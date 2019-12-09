Guest Book View Sign Service Information Clary-Glenn Funeral Home - Defuniak Springs 230 Park Ave. Defuniak Springs , FL 32435 (850)-892-2511 Send Flowers Obituary

"Don't Just Fly, Soar"



Larry Stevie Busby, 69, of Ponce de Leon, passed from this life on Dec. 5, 2019. He was born on May 1, 1950. Larry was a Senior Master Sergeant serving in the United States Air Force for 21 years. Following his retirement, Larry and his family moved back to his hometown of Ponce de Leon. He then worked as a Human Resources Director until 2015. Larry loved and found fulfillment serving others throughout his career. He was a faithful member of Northside Baptist Church in Ponce de Leon, where he served as a Deacon.



Larry "Buzz" Busby was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be remembered for his love of his family, God, and Church. Larry was active and participated in all sports from childhood through his military career.



He will be remembered for his entertaining personality, witty antics, nicknames, and unique sense of fashion, to include his collection of hats and eclectic music. Larry never met a stranger. He always made people welcome and feel part of the family from day one.



Larry was preceded in death by his parents Edward Busby and Mary Houston, and sister Debbie Mitchem.



He is survived by his loving wife, Carol, of 48 years; three children, Shane, Scott, and Michael, daughter-in-law April, Alyshia, and Amanda, 7 grandchildren Conner and Chase Busby, Marissa, Rheid, and Aubrey Busby, and Harper and Henley Busby, one brother, Mike Busby, sister-in-law, Peggy, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation was held on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Northside Baptist Church in Ponce de Leon. Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Northside Baptist Church. Graveside services with full military honors were held immediately following at the New Ponce de Leon Cemetery. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Larry can donate to the Ponce de Leon Athletic Department at 1477 Ammons Road, Ponce de Leon, Florida 32455 or by contacting Amy Eldridge at 850-836-4242. Donations can also be made to Ponce de Leon Diamond Sports at P.O. Box 43, Ponce de Leon, Florida 32455 or by contacting Shawna McCrory at 850-305-0842. The family also requests silk flowers in lieu of fresh flowers to adorn Larry's final resting place. Suggested florist is Bonifay Florist and Gift, 809 West Highway 90, Bonifay, Florida, 850-547-2599. Those serving as pallbearers were Jack Jones, Rodney Hitzing, Gary Costanzo, Scott Murray, Art Gatlin and Tracy Hinote. Honorary pallbearers will be John E. West, Frank Manning, Gerald McCallister, David Pittman, Rob Carreiro and Jim Locke.



