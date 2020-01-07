Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Mae (Howell) Dyson. View Sign Service Information Peel Funeral Home 301 East Evans Avenue Bonifay , FL 32425 (850)-547-4144 Send Flowers Obituary

Laura Mae Howell Dyson was born in Holmes County on Feb. 13, 1930, and grew up here, graduating from Bethlehem High School in 1948. She passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at her home. She had married lifelong Holmes County resident Alton C. Dyson on Aug. 20, 1947, shortly after he was discharged from the U.S. Army after overseas service during the last days of World War II. In 1951, the couple moved to Birmingham, AL, where they remained, raising their two sons, until 1990, when Laura and Alton both retired from their jobs and moved back to Holmes County, designing and building a home on the family farm where Laura grew up. Country was in their blood, and in both Birmingham and Holmes County, Alton planted vegetable gardens and Laura harvested, cooked, canned and froze the produce. She is remembered by friends and family as a kind, generous, caring woman, who was always willing to extend a helping hand to others - a helping hand that often held a delectable home-made meal or a bag of freshly picked garden produce.



Laura was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Alton Dyson; her parents, Frank and Lena Metcalf Howell; two brothers, Robert Howell and Ray Howell; and one sister, Ruth Howell Watkins.



Laura is survived by her two sons, Ron Dyson of Bonifay, FL, and Don Dyson and wife Jane of Loomis, CA; five grandchildren, Shannon Aurora and husband Harm, Clifford Dyson and wife Jessica, Lindsey Dyson, Tyler Dyson, Lauren Johnson and husband Brandon; seven great-grandchildren, Chelsea, Siana, Owen, Eli, Aiden, Sawyer, Luke; two great-great-grandchildren, Emma and Willa; one sister, Sybil Belford of Pensacola, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in the chapel of Peel Funeral Home in Bonifay, FL, with Rev. Gary Armstrong officiating. Interment was at the Bethlehem Methodist Church Cemetery followed, with Peel Funeral Home directing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Bethlehem Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 1622 Bethlehem Church Road, Bonifay, FL 32425.

