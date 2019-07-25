Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda (Jackson) Dudley. View Sign Service Information Sims Funeral Home 201 West Pennsylvania Avenue Bonifay , FL 32425 (850)-547-3841 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Jackson Dudley, 71, of Bonifay, Florida passed away July 21, 2019 at Doctors Memorial Hospital. She was born November 15th, 1947 in Bonifay. Linda was the only daughter of Commie and Gussie (Johnson) Jackson of Caryville, Florida. She graduated from Holmes County High School in 1965 and received her Associates degree from Chipola College. Mrs. Dudley retired in 2004 after 35 years of service as a Rural Development Specialist with the United States Department of Agriculture. On March 27th, 1976 she wed James Robert Dudley, Sr. of Gainesville, Florida and they have one son, James Robert Dudley, Jr. Linda was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Union Hill Chapter #246 and has served many roles within the chapter including Worthy Matron. In April of 2007, Mrs. Dudley was elected to serve as Grand Secretary of the Grand Chapter of Florida. In 2017, Mrs. Dudley received the title of Grand Secretary Emeritus of the Grand Chapter of Florida after ten years of faithful service in the Office of Grand Secretary. In 2017, Governor Rick Scott appointed Mrs. Dudley to serve on the Holmes County Hospital Corporation Board; in 2018 she was elected to serve as Chairwoman of the Board. She was a proud member of the Bonifay Woman's Club and also served as Secretary for the Holmes County Republican Party. In 1981, Linda became a member of First Baptist Church of Bonifay, where she faithfully served over the years.



Mrs. Dudley was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Jim.



She is survived by her son Jimmy and his wife Casey of Moultrie, Georgia, one step-daughter Robin (Keith) Caudle of Sacramento, California, two grandsons, Eric and Jim Dervaes, and she was expecting her first granddaughter in November.



Visitation was held Tuesday, July 23rd, from 6-8 pm, with an Eastern Star Service beginning at 7:30. Funeral services were held Wednesday July 24th, at 10 am. All services were held at First Baptist Church of Bonifay with Dr. Shelly Chandler and David Lauen officiating and Sims Funeral Home Directing.

