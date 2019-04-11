Miss Lisa Ann Yohn, age 60, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Ponce de Leon, Florida. She was born March 9, 1959 in Tarpon Springs, Florida to Aubrey and Jeanette Green Yohn. Lisa was a 1977 graduate of Ponce de Leon High School.
She is preceded in death by her father, Aubrey Yohn.
Lisa is survived by her mother, Jeanette Yohn; two sisters, Teresa Grant and husand Jacky Grant of Ponce de Leon, Florida and Dianna Jean Yohn of Crestview, Florida; one brother, Jeff Yohn of Orlando, Florida; and five nieces and nephews.
In keeping with her wishes, she was cremated with no formal service. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.daviswatkins.com Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home and Crematory of DeFuniak Springs, Florida.
Davis Watkins Funeral Home & Crematory
1474 Hwy 83 N
Defuniak Springs, FL 32433
(850) 951-1822
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Apr. 17, 2019