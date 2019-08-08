Lizabeth "Beth" E. Michaels, age 61, passed away Thursday night, August 1, 2019, at her home in Vernon, FL, surrounded by her loving family. Beth was born in Atlanta, GA, on January 12, 1958, to the late Harry Gentry and Iva Holley.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Richard M. Michaels.
She is survived by her sons: Justin Watkins and Patrick Ryan Watkins; her sister, Patricia Luczag; and two grandchildren.
Memorialization was by cremation. Brown Funeral Home, of Chipley, FL, has been entrusted by the family with all arrangements.
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Aug. 14, 2019